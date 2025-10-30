Two by-elections will be held following the resignation of two district councillors.

Phil Gadd has resigned from his role as a Grantham Independent councillor for the Belmont ward on South Kesteven District Council.

Richard Dixon-Warren, who was a Conservative councillor for the Aveland ward, has also resigned.

Both by-elections will take place on Thursday, December 11, with polling stations open from 7am until 10pm.

Mr Dixon-Warren spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service about why he decided to resign.

He said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time as a district councillor and I was very pleased to be part of the council.

“I just felt that I wasn’t giving it as much time as I needed to. I’m not unhappy with the council, I just wanted to be able to spend more time with my family and have more time to continue my work with charities and local organisations.”

Mr Gadd has been approached for comment but did not respond.

Karen Bradford, returning officer at the district council, explained the process which will take place to fill each of the vacancies.

She said: “To request an election to fill the vacancy, notice must be made in writing to the Returning Officer, South Kesteven District Council, Council Offices, The Picture House, St Catherine’s Road, Grantham, NG31 6TT by two local government electors of the South Kesteven District.

“An election to fill the vacancy will be held within thirty-five days (computed in accordance with Section 243(4) of the Local Government Act 1972) after notice in writing has been given by two local government electors."

The district council said that candidates who would like to stand for election in both wards have from Thursday, November 6, until Friday, November 14, at 4pm to submit their nomination papers.

Candidates must book an appointment with the returning officer to submit a nomination paper and this must be done between 10am and 4pm.

The list of candidates who have been nominated for the Belmont and Aveland ward by-elections will be published on the South Kesteven District Council website after the nominations deadline.

Residents have until midnight on Tuesday, November 25, to register to vote.

The deadline to register to vote by post is 5pm on Wednesday, November 26. The deadline to vote by proxy is Wednesday, December 3.