A woman will be running the London Marathon as part of her ongoing fundraising journey for a missing people charity.

Karen Horton, from Grantham, never thought she would have her own experience of someone going missing until her mother, Margaret, went missing on February 21, 2023, and was later found dead the same day.

However, in memory of her mum and to raise money for Missing People, Karen will be taking on her second London Marathon on Sunday (April 21), after running her first 14 years ago.

Margaret Horton (left) and Karen Horton (right) on Karen’s wedding day.

“This is for you my beloved mum, I know you will be up there shouting at me ‘you don’t need to take this on top of work, kids and raising a husband’,” said Karen.

Alongside trying to reunite missing people with their loved ones, Missing People offers family support and counselling services to those affected.

Karen hopes her fundraising will raise awareness and encourage those who suffer with their mental health to reach out.

Karen Horton will be running the London Marathon to raise money for Missing People.

“2023 was a struggle for my family to say the least. My mum was so loved by me, my dad, and she was a wonderful ‘marmar’ to my children who loved her so deeply.

“A year on they still ask to see her. We did everything we could to keep her going but mental illness is such a brutal and devastating illness that no one knows what is going on in their brains.

The vest Karen will be wearing.

“By telling my story, I hope to decrease the stigma around mental health issues and suicide.

“It can happen to anyone, any family, no matter how much love and support you give them.

“Sometimes they think the only option is to disappear.”

In May 2022, Karen held a charity golf day for Missing People, with former Rugby Union star Rory Underwood in attendance, and raised over £10,000.

The following year, Karen raised over £18,000 for Missing People by holding another charity event at Stoke Rochford Golf Club.

She decided to take on the marathon this year, but she said that “organising a golf day for 100 people was easier!”.

She added: “While I know I won’t raise as much as that, if I get a quarter of the way there I will be delighted and it will keep me plodding away.”

To help Karen raise money for Missing People, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Karen-Horton-Palmstrom.

