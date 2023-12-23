A cabinet maker who won an award said he didn’t think he stood a chance.

Holland Cabinetry won Best New Start-Up at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2023.

For Best New Start-Up, judges were looking for a company which had been in business for up to three years, who could demonstrate that they are on the right track, looking strong and with excellent prospects for the future.

Best New Start-Up winners Holland Cabinetry.

Holland Cabinetry offers bespoke handmade furniture to its customers.

From starting the business in his garage, Luke Holland - owner of Holland Cabinetry - said the business took off “very quickly” which led him to getting a bigger premises.

Luke said: “I’ve been a bench joiner for 18 years and I kind of did a bit of site work, workshop work and a bit of everything.

“Then I decided I only liked the workshop side of things and I went, ‘how can I make a business of doing the cabinetry side of it?’

“So I thought I’ll start in my garage and make a mini workshop in there and it very quickly took off.

“It started off as mainly doing wardrobes and bookcases, and very quickly it got to bigger and bigger jobs.

“Then, in my first year I had to do my first handmade kitchen which was something I knew I’d eventually wanted to go into, but I thought that’d be 10 years down the line.”

Through Holland Cabinetry, customers tell Luke what they want and he will create a design package for the customer to look at.

With the help of his wife Chloe, she will send over the design package to customers before the work begins.

Previously, Chloe was working full time and with their three children, it was hard to juggle both having time off during the summer holidays.

As a result, Chloe came on board and it has “made life a lot easier”, said Luke.

On winning the award, Luke said he “didn’t think I stood a chance”.

He added: “It sounds really corny but I thought getting through to the finalists was really good.

“I was quite nervous being the first one called out but it was really good.

“As I said on the night, the recognition from only two years ago being like can I make a living out of this and where it is now is mad.”

Luke believes the personal touch he provides to customers is what stood out to the judges.

He said: “It’s made by one man and it’s a husband and wife team throughout the whole thing, so I think that made us stand out a little bit.”

Looking to the future, Luke hopes to mainly target the kitchen market and as part of his five year plan, he hopes to open a shop with a showroom.

He said: “At the minute, we say we don’t have a showroom but we’ll spray up some samples in the style you want and then we bring them over to you.

“But, I think a showroom would be the way to go and then my wife would run the showroom side of it as well.

“It’s something I’ve been putting off for a long time, but I think we need to start getting some people in to help with the workshop side of it just to speed up the process.”