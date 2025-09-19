An air cadet has received national recognition at a ceremony in the House of Lords.

Eighteen-year-old Cadet Warrant Officer Rishab Chatterjee won the Lord Lingfield Medal at the Cadet Vocational College Westminster Awards, marking the culmination of a challenging year-long selection process.

Rishab, a member of 47F (Grantham) Squadron Air Training Corps, began his application in December 2024.

The Rt Hon the Lord Lingfield (left) and Rishab Chatterjee, 47F (Grantham) Squadron RAFAC. Photo: Supplied

He faced competition from 4,000 young people across the country before being shortlisted alongside just 44 candidates.

During a five-day residential in Somerset, he completed team challenges designed to test his leadership and personal development skills, learned during his cadet training and while gaining a BTEC Level 2 in Teamwork and Personal Development.

Rishab went on to secure a place among the final 12 candidates, taking part in a further 10-day expedition which included surfing on the Isle of Wight, gorge walking, caving, exploring Stonehenge, and joining a beach clean with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust.

Cadet Warrant Officer Rishab Chatterjee with the Lord Lingfield Medal at the Cadet Vocational College Westminster Awards. Photo: Facebook/47F - Grantham ATC

Along the way, he achieved a Level 3 qualification in Leadership and Management.

At the awards luncheon, Lord Lingfield, chairman of the Cadet Vocational College, presented him with the medal in recognition of his commitment.

Rishab said: “I’ve studied A-level physics, so I know that it works, but you really have to push yourself to the edge and have faith in others that you won’t just fall off that bike or sink to the bottom of that pool, and that everything is going to be all right.

From Grantham to Westminster: Cadet Chatterjee has celebrated award success. Photo: Facebook/47F - Grantham ATC

“I definitely think I am going to be more outgoing. On one side, I want to try to hold back a little because I know I can ramble on, but on the other, I just want to go for every opportunity.

“If I had said no to anything this week, I would have been more disappointed in myself than anything else. Honestly, for what it’s worth – and for the view behind me – I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Guy Horridge, principal and chief executive of Cadet Vocational College, said: “Rishab represents the very best of what it means to be a Westminster Award finalist and is a worthy winner of the Lingfield Medal.

Rishab took part in a 10-day expedition which included surfing on the Isle of Wight, gorge walking, caving, exploring Stonehenge, and joining a beach clean with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust. Photo: Facebook/47F - Grantham ATC

“He is not only an excellent cadet, he is also extremely likeable, and his commitment to others makes him a very good role model for his peers.”

Within 47F (Grantham) Squadron RAFAC, Rishab earned a Commanding Officer’s Commendation for training and mentoring new cadets. He has become a key point of contact and a role model.

Having faced isolation during his school years, Rishab has turned those challenges into resilience, empathy, and a commitment to helping others. He believes small actions can have big effects, often calling it a “butterfly effect” – even a simple smile can brighten someone’s day.

Officer Commanding 47F Squadron, Flight Lieutenant Knifton, attended the ceremony with him, with the squadron later praising his “skills for life” and saying they were “so proud” of his achievement.