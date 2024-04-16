A teenager has won multiple awards for her work as a cadet.

Niamh O’Brien, from Bingham, has been named as St John Ambulance’s Regional Cadet of the Year and also District Cadet of the Year for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

The 15-year-old was selected from 35 of the charity’s cadets, all of whom had won district competitions to earn their place at the 2024 national final.

Left to right: Ann Cable, St John Ambulance’s Chief Commissioner, Poppy Tydeman, 2023 Regional Cadet of the Year for the East Midlands, Niamh O’Brien, 2024 Regional Cadet of the Year for the East Midlands, Rear Admiral Simon Williams, Chancellor of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John.

Niamh said: “I am so honoured to be the Regional Cadet Of The Year for the East Midlands this year, as it's such a huge privilege to be representing my region on a national scale.

“I am beyond excited for my year ahead as this year we have such an amazing team of regional cadets of the year whom I can't wait to start working with.”

At the award ceremony in Staffordshire, Niamh was also awarded the Miller First Aid trophy for scoring the highest in the first aid assessments during the competition.

On this award, she said she was “honoured” to have won.

Niamh volunteers at the Cotgrave Cadet unit where she is a Cadet Sergeant.

She has been a St John Ambulance volunteer for five years and has completed courses including cadet leader, cadet operational first aider, and demonstrator, as well as her Grand Prior Award – the highest qualification available to a St John Cadet.

At the Cotgrave unit, she has specific responsibilities and acts as a voice for other cadets.

Niamh has also achieved the bronze and silver stages of her Duke of Edinburgh, and she hopes to start her gold award soon.

Following her award win, Niamh will now represent St John Ambulance at high-profile events and ceremonial events.

St John Ambulance chief commissioner Ann Cable, who presented awards to the winning Cadets, said: “Niamh has shown determination, wide-ranging knowledge and exceptional ability throughout this selection event and thoroughly deserves her title as Regional Cadet of the Year.

“I’d like to congratulate her for such an impressive performance over the weekend and I look forward to seeing the positive impact she will make in the region as the voice of all the other cadets there.”