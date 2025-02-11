Army cadets have been awarded for their efforts over the last term.

The King’s School CCF Army and RAF Section, from Grantham, held a presentation evening recently to celebrate the achievements of the squadron.

Professor Colonel Sir Jonathan Van Tam presented instructors who have served the longest with their King’s Coronation medal.

Presentation of the BTEC's

Those awarded with the medal were: SSI Shane Pulfrey, Flight Lieutenant Barton, Captain Peter Dunlop and his son Tom Dunlop, F/O Mike Davies, Captain Peter Brister and Lieutenant Colonel Ray Ogg.

Sir Johnathan also presented three BTEC diploma certificates to senior cadets for Level 2 teamwork and leadership in the community.

Presentation of the King's Medal.

The Lincolnshire Freemasons, led by Karl Dring of Doric Lodge Grantham, also attended the presentation evening to present a cheque of £335 to the cadets.

“This will be used to help subsidise our cadets personal development training at our up and coming summer camp at Warcop,” said Lt Col Ogg.

The cadet's were runners up at the regional RAF CCF competition

A week after the presentation evening, the cadets competed in the regional RAF CCF competition at the Shuttleworth Collection.

The cadets were runners up, which means they qualify for the national RAF CCF competition at RAF Cosford.