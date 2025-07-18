Home   Grantham   News   Article

Cadets from King’s School in Grantham win top awards during action-packed summer

By Daniel Jaines
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:00, 18 July 2025
 | Updated: 08:39, 18 July 2025

A school’s cadet force has returned from a triumphant summer camp and celebrated one of its most successful years to date.

King’s School’s Combined Cadet Force’s Army Section secured the title of Champion Contingent at the Warcop camp, also winning the Drill Competition.

The Grantham cadets tackled shooting challenges, team-building exercises and a demanding 24-hour survival task using field rations.

Awards are presented to senior cadets during a celebratory dinner at school. Photo: Supplied
The leavers Dinner Night followed, hosting the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Lt Col Nick Foster, and his wife Beth.

Cadets were presented with awards, including BTECs in Teamwork and Leadership, and certificates of good service from the Brigadier at Regional Command.

The event also included a letter from King Charles III, read aloud by the headmaster.

King's School cadets hone their marksmanship with archery at Warcop. Photo: Supplied
A particular highlight was the presentation of a Sandhurst collage to an Under Officer who passed his Army Officer selection at Westbury, with one senior cadet now preparing to represent the school in the prestigious Champion Cadet CCF competition at Frimley Park this month.

Cadets take part in a section attack exercise during field training. Photo: Supplied
King’s CCF cadets gather for their Leavers Dinner Night. Photo: Supplied
Lt Col Nick Foster addresses cadets and guests at the dinner evening. Photo: Supplied
Putting perseverance to the test with a high wall climb at camp. Photo: Supplied
Lt Col Ray Ogg BEM praised the group, saying: “This has been one of our best years of achievement.”

