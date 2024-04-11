School cadets have had a busy three months.

The King’s School Combined Cadet Force have had an “exceptional” three months with several achievements in the army and RAF sections.

Headmaster Simon Pickett said: “It is a great privilege to have such a successful and high achieving Combined Cadet Force at the King’s School in Grantham.

Some of the King's School cadets show off their achievements.

“I was delighted that our cadets demonstrated that they remain excellent ambassadors for themselves, their school, family and the CCF.

“We are all very impressed that they achieved second place in the Combat Cadet Tournament and that the training of the CCF team continues to prepare them to achieve at the highest levels.

“I look forward to them winning next year as the unit goes from strength to strength.”

Some of the cadets at the Combat Cadet competition.

The junior cadets also underwent a training session at Stoke Rochford where 29 one star cadets and 27 cadets have passed their basic training.

Four cadets have also completed their BTEC diplomas in teamwork and leadership level 2, with another seven awaiting their outcomes.

The RAF CCF section also competed in the RAF National UK CCF Competition against 15 of the best schools in the UK.

The CCF came first in aircraft recognition.

The King’s School CCF placed 10th, but they were the first CCF school. They also came first overall in aircraft recognition and one cadet also won the general knowledge exercise.

The Army section of the cadets competed in the Combat Cadet competition in Beckingham.

The King's School Cadets have had a busy three months.

The cadets took on a number of physical and mental challenges such as casualty evacuations, house assaults, paintballing, wood clearances and navigation.