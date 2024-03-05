Cadets will be raising money for an ambulance service.

The Grantham Cadets are inviting people to their charity car wash and cake event on Wednesday, March 27, at the Church of Ascension, in Edinburgh Road, from 7.30pm until 8pm.

The group is raising money for St John’s Ambulance.

The Church of Ascension in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Alongside getting their car washed, visitors can enjoy a cup of coffee and cake while they wait.

There will also be First Aid demonstrations where people can “have a go”.

There is a suggested donation of £5 for a car wash.

For more information email Nicola.Dudley@sja.org.uk.