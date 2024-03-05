Home   Grantham   News   Article

Grantham Cadets to raise money for St John’s Ambulance with charity car wash

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:32, 05 March 2024

Cadets will be raising money for an ambulance service.

The Grantham Cadets are inviting people to their charity car wash and cake event on Wednesday, March 27, at the Church of Ascension, in Edinburgh Road, from 7.30pm until 8pm.

The group is raising money for St John’s Ambulance.

The Church of Ascension in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps
Alongside getting their car washed, visitors can enjoy a cup of coffee and cake while they wait.

There will also be First Aid demonstrations where people can “have a go”.

There is a suggested donation of £5 for a car wash.

For more information email Nicola.Dudley@sja.org.uk.

