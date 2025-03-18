A café’s sponge cake has earned a spot in a National Trust competition final after its regional success.

Sleaford’s Sarah Hale, from Belton Estate’s food and beverage team, won the regional heat of The Big NT Cake Off with her classic sponge.

The cake, served at the Stables Café, impressed judges with its light texture, jam filling, and buttercream.

Sarah Hale from the Stables Café at Belton with her winning Classic Sponge. Photo: Supplied

The victory follows the team’s February success when they were crowned best scone in the region.

As a result, Sarah and her team will progress to the national final in Cheltenham this May.

Emma Pawlett, assistant food and beverage manager at Belton, expressed her pride in the team’s achievements.

A slice of Victoria sponge cake at Dunham Massey, Cheshire. Photo: Supplied

She said: “I’ve always known that our team is amazing and makes the most delicious food, but to have it validated is brilliant and so well-deserved.

“We love it when we receive great feedback from visitors about our cakes, bakes, and more and are excited to welcome more people in to try them out. I’ve got everything crossed for our team in the final and I’m sure they’ll do us proud.”

Belton Estate, near Grantham, offers a variety of treats at the Stables Café, including savoury meals, snacks, and cakes.

The Stables Café at Belton House, Lincolnshire. Photo: Supplied

The estate is open daily from 9.30am to 5.30pm, with the mansion accessible from Thursday to Monday.