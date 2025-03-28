A cafe is going to repurpose coffee beans in a bid to help the environment.

Iain and Karen Terpening, owners of Margo & Plum Coffee House in Bottesford, are going to repurpose its 200 Degrees Coffee beans in a way to reduce waste and support recycling.

Iain said: “Coffee grounds can be added to compost piles or as a fertiliser as it adds nutrients to the soil and improves soil structure.

Iain and Karen Terpening, owners of Margo and Plum Coffee House

“It’s also a natural pest repellent and attracts earthworms that improve soil quality.

“You can also use them in baking and add them to brownie and cake mix to get a rich coffee flavour.”

The cafe is offering the repurposed coffee beans for free to customers. They are also encouraging customers to bring in their own containers to take the coffee beans home in.

Anyone who is interested in purchasing one can ask a staff member for more information.