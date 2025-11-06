A councillor has suggested that the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham could be used to create a veterans’ village.

Grantham East county councillor Cain Parkinson (Reform UK) said the site, which provides training for army reserves, could be repurposed for housing veterans. It is due to be closed by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) in 2028.

Coun Cain Parkinson. Photo LDRS

The Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA) is currently working on plans to provide more housing for young people, older people and veterans following concerns that there was a shortage for these groups in Lincolnshire.

At a GLCCA overview and scrutiny meeting on Wednesday, November 5, Coun Parkinson said: “The current plan by the MOD is for the barracks to close in 2028.

“Ideally, I would rather they didn’t close. But if they do I think they would be a suitable site for a proposed veterans village.

“The existing barracks already has on-site accommodation. We already have a lot of facilities already there for veterans to use.

“We can just use the existing site because a lot of the infrastructure is already there. If it was to close - but I hope it doesn’t - we already have accommodation there and we could just expand on that.”

A drone shot of the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks. Photo: Paul Clark

Ruth Carver, deputy director of the GLCCA, said: “The work that we’ve been doing to date in housing has been working with all the district councils across greater Lincolnshire in developing and asking for sites for housing development.

“We have been assessing those sites. We have been working with Homes England and our intention is to have a housing pipeline and, currently, there are 200 sites on that housing pipeline.

“The intention, however, is to get to a strategic agreement and partnership with Homes England at some time next year which means that both organisations - the combined authority and Homes England - will be looking into the development of some of those strategic sites so we can bring forward some homes across greater Lincolnshire.”

Ms Carver said that sites would be whittled down to those which are most suitable for housing.

She added: “At this stage it would only be working with a handful of sites because there are issues across some sites across the rest of greater Lincolnshire.

"It probably would be narrowing it down to five sites to take forward for development.”