A council has called on the public to report any unlicensed street traders they come across.

As a licensing authority, South Kesteven District Council defines mobile traders as those who move from location to location to ply their trade but acknowledges that none are currently registered with the council.

South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for corporate governance and licensing Philip Knowles

A spokesperson for SKDC warned that anyone found guilty of street trading without a licence could face a fine of up to £1,000.

Cabinet member for licensing Philip Knowles (Ind) stated: "SKDC monitors street trading and also reacts to any reports we may receive.

"If a member of the public has information about an unlicensed street trader, please pass this information onto the licensing team at licensing@southkesteven.gov.uk. We will follow up all reports."

The issue was raised at a full council meeting on Thursday, January 30, by Councillor Gareth Knight (Conservative). In response to the council's draft budgets for 2025/26, he proposed two amendments—one of which addressed the recent increase in mobile traders, such as food trucks, operating in the district.

He claimed that two had officially registered with the council, although it has since confirmed this is not the case. He urged members to support introducing a new £1 fee for mobile trader consent for a 12-month period, hoping it would encourage others to obtain proper consent.

However, the council leader refused to accept the amendment, describing it as an "unnecessary surprise". It ultimately failed to gain enough support and was rejected.

The other amendment related to differences in burial costs at Grantham Crematorium based on religious faith. Coun Knight claimed that burying a non-Muslim over the age of 16 would cost £1,524, while burying a Muslim over the age of 16 would cost £1,181, making it £343 more expensive for a non-Muslim burial.

He argued that this is "discriminatory, nonsensical, and, to my mind, verging on cruel," as he called for all separate fees related to Muslim interments to be incorporated into the standard fee structure.

This was referred to cabinet at its latest meeting on February 11, where members acknowledged that only four Muslim burials had taken place over the last five years.

As a result, they agreed to take a more detailed look at the issue ahead of the next financial year.