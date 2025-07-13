Our area has always played a vital role in the defence of our nation, writes Grantham and Bourne MP Gareth Davies.

For over a century our county has become synonymous with the RAF, earning the nickname of ‘Bomber County’.

Like so much of Lincolnshire, we are still home to RAF bases including RAF Barkston Heath, with RAF Cranwell just up the road.

Grantham MP Gareth Davies attends a parade at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham.

As well as in the air, over the course of our whole national story to date, thousands of men and women from Lincolnshire have fought on land and at sea to defend these islands and our interests.

Our connection to the British Army lives on, not just through those from Lincolnshire who currently serve or have served, but through the special connection we share through the Army Training Regiment based at the barracks in Grantham.

Prince William of Gloucester Barracks is an important base for the British Army. It is the primary location for Reservist Basic Training, with over 70% of British Army reservists passing through throughout their Army careers. Investment has recently been secured into new equipment and improved gym and kitchen facilities, and it is also well-placed along major road and rail transport links.

Gareth Davies

On Armed Forces Day a fortnight ago, I was honoured to attend the pass off parade for the most recent reservists and their families to be trained in Grantham. These soldiers understand that their core task is to be ready to fight and win wars, and the strategic importance of our barracks in this endeavour should not be underplayed.

The previous Government took the decision in 2021 to defer the Ministry of Defence’s planned closure of our barracks from its original date of 2024. This was a crucial decision taken at the time as part of the radical modernisation programme aimed at anticipating future threats, which sent a clear message to our Armed Forces, our allies, and to those who might seek to do us harm.

However, despite the increased geopolitical tensions over the past year, the new Government has yet to comment on the future of our barracks. This means that Grantham’s barracks is currently still due to close by 2028.

By now, we all should have realised that the world has changed. Russia’s ongoing barbaric invasion of Ukraine has brought war to Europe for the first time in decades. Tensions continue to rise across the Middle East with Iran’s unacceptable nuclear ambitions and sponsorship of terror against British allies such as Israel and Saudi Arabia. In the Asia-Pacific, Britain and our allies continue to counter the systemic challenge to our values and interests posed by China, as well as standing-up against a nuclear-armed North Korea.

So that is why I am calling on the Government to commit to securing the future of the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks into the next Parliament and beyond.

Now is not the time to be closing one of our foremost Army training establishments. Grantham’s barracks should be saved. Our national security should be the absolute priority for any Government. Just as our corner of Lincolnshire has done so before, I know that Grantham, Bourne, and all in our villages want to continue to do our part.