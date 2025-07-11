A newly-elected councillor has made a call to action, urging the region’s mayor and county council to prioritise investment in a town’s train station.

Stephen Pearson, who represents Bingham East on Nottinghamshire County Council, has called for East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward and the Reform-led county council to enact ‘long-overdue’ improvements at Bingham railway station.

Mr Pearson raised the constituency issue during the authority’s full council meeting on Thursday, July 10, saying it was something residents had raised with him and which affects hundreds of people.

Stephen Pearson speaking at the full council meeting. Photo: Supplied

He highlighted the ‘urgent’ need for expanded parking and better accessibility at the station.

Mr Pearson said: “Bingham has seen extraordinary housing growth in recent years… but the transport links simply haven’t kept pace.

“Our railway station is under immense pressure, despite regular and well-used services to Nottingham and Grantham, the station has parking for just seven cars.

“For a town of its size, that’s completely inadequate. It means that residents are either going to drive longer distances to better connected stations, to park unsafely or illegally, or just decide to drive into Nottingham up the A52 with all the traffic problems there.”

He explained the issue had been ongoing for many years, due to the challenges Network Rail’s requirement need for a new Disability Discrimination Act-compliant footbridge with a ramp if any work was to go ahead — which could cost between £5million and £10million.

“This issue has been there for over a decade yet it remains unresolved due to a lack of funding,” Mr Pearson added.

“Meanwhile we’ve seen that the city have funding for a new bridge over the Trent, and of course we have a combined authority with transport responsibilities and a strategic view of our region’s needs.

“I’d like to urge the county council to prioritise this issue, and I call on the portfolio holder to commit to working with me, Rushcliffe council, Bingham Town Council, and my colleague councillor Neil Clarke for Bingham West, to explore all available funding options — through the East Midlands Combined Authority, through government grants, and through other sources, to finally deliver this much needed infrastructure.”

In a joint letter sent to Mayor Claire Ward last month, Mr Pearson and Neil Clarke — the leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council and Bingham West county councillor — called on the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) to unlock funding for a new DDA-compliant footbridge and commuter car park on land provided by Bingham Town Council.

Mr Clarke added: “As leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council and in my previous role as cabinet member for transport and the environment at the county council, I’ve raised the issue of Bingham station’s access and parking with the mayor and other stakeholders on several occasions.

“Now that the East Midlands Combined County Authority has secured its £2billion investment package, I sincerely hope this long-overdue infrastructure project will be brought forward without further delay. The need is clear, the land is available, and the time to act is now.”

The letter to the Mayor, also signed by Newark MP Robert Jenrick, outlines how Bingham’s status as a commuter hub and proposed employment site — bringing up to 2,000 new jobs — makes this investment not just necessary but economically strategic.

Robert Jenrick MP said: “Improving transport infrastructure across our region is essential if we’re serious about sustainable growth and access to opportunity. I fully support councillor Pearson’s campaign and urge the Mayor and the combined authority to provide the funding needed to finally get this moving.”

The county Conservative Group has confirmed it will continue to lobby for the project, working alongside Bingham Town Council, Rushcliffe Borough Council, Network Rail, and East Midlands Rail.