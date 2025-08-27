Villagers who say they have been left waiting years to see a road in “dire condition” resurfaced are to hold a public meeting.

Whatton resident Gladys Andrews called the meeting, which is due to be held at the village’s Jubilee Hall, this evening (August 27), and is expected to be attended by Nottinghamshire County Councillor Stephen Pearson, and Via East Midlands asset manager Ian Patchett.

Old Grantham Road, which links the village centre to neighbouring Aslockton and the A52, has been slated for resurfacing since 2023. Signs went up in March this year, Gladys explained, to say that work would be carried out in August.

Old Grantham Road, Whatton, at its junction with Dark Lane. Photo: Google Street View

Now, with August almost through and no sign of the long-awaited resurfacing, residents are demanding answers and a timeframe for the improvement works.

Gladys said: “Old Grantham Road has been in dire condition for many years. In 2023, if not before, it was deemed as needing a full resurfacing.

“August came and is nearly finished, and nothing has been happening.”

She explained another resident had made inquiries and was told the work had been cancelled, and Gladys subsequently made a complaint to Via and Nottinghamshire County Council and was instead told they were delayed.

“I was told they were delayed but we’ve not been given any more information,” she added.

“It’s like ‘how long is a piece of string?’. Two years ago it was deemed as needing a full resurface.”

Quoting an email received from a councillor, she said they had described the road as ‘beyond any form of interim repair’ and as ‘having reached the end of its serviceable life’.

The resident had also heard that there had been further issues discovered with slippage on an embankment near a bridge on the road, which had contributed to the delays — and potentially caused costs to soar.

“Surely at some point some risk assessment was done to identify what needs to be done. They’ve had from March to now.” Gladys said.

“The road condition is absolutely abysmal. It’s a bus route, and we have a lot of cyclists.

“Everyone’s up in arms because we’ve been waiting for years.

“There’s a lot of unhappiness. We want some answers and a set timescale.”

The road is listed in the county council’s Highway Capital Maintenance Programme 2025-26, for resurfacing between the Dark Lane junction to the A52, including crossroads with Main Street and Conery Lane — with an expected delivery date listed as August 30, 2025.

Nottinghamshire County Council has been approached for a comment.