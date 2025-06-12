A rise in the number of tents pitched in parks and open spaces has triggered calls for action amid concerns over public safety and support for rough sleepers.

Grantham town and South Kesteven district councillor Charmaine Morgan (Ind) has urged authorities to act over rising encampments in public spaces, citing concerns over anti-social behaviour, fire risks and safety.

Areas reported to be affected include Wyndham Park and its orchard, Sedgefield Meadows, Dysart Park, Dudley Road and St Catherine’s Road.

Residents have voiced concerns about noise, dogs off leads, and reports of late-night disturbances, including shouting and gatherings that some described as “parties”.

She estimated 10 to 12 active encampments across the town.

“My residents want action,” said Coun Morgan, but she added that this needed to be balanced with the needs of those sleeping rough.

“I’m concerned not only about their safety and vulnerability, but also the wellbeing and right to a peaceful life for the residents affected by this,” she said.

“I’ve got elderly constituents telling me they’re afraid to walk across the Paddocks at the moment, and that should not be the case.

“Most residents are sympathetic to people sleeping rough,” she added, “but it’s the behaviour while they’re in the tents that’s causing distress.”

A suspected arson attack on one tent last week has further intensified concern, with Lincolnshire Police confirming an investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have yet been made.

Coun Morgan said this also triggered further concerns around the safety of not only those sleeping rough, but also the surrounding landscape and nearby residents.

She said the fires could divert emergency services from where they were needed.

She has urged residents to report sightings of rough sleepers so that police and councils can build a clearer picture of the situation, adding that under-reporting may lead to concerns being ignored.

“If people don’t log what’s happening, they’ll have to fight to get their concerns recognised,” she said.

Lincolnshire Police said officers have engaged with those sleeping rough and will continue supporting council teams to find safer solutions.

“We take any concerns about community safety very seriously,” a spokesperson added.

“We know that these may be some of our most vulnerable people in the community, and we will support the council teams where we can as they work to encourage those people to take up more suitable and sustainable housing solutions.”

They said there had not been a “high number of reports of incidents of concern” directly to them, but where concerns are raised, “we will respond in the usual way”.

South Kesteven District Council has acknowledged the issue and said its homelessness team had made repeated efforts to support those camping in public spaces.

In some cases, accommodation had been provided but not sustained.

“Rough sleeping is a complex issue,” said Coun Virginia Moran (Ind), cabinet member for housing.

“While accommodation may be available, factors such as mental health, addiction, trauma, and lack of support networks can make it extremely difficult for some individuals to maintain housing.”

“Despite these challenges, SKDC remains firmly committed to addressing homelessness and rough sleeping.

“We continue to engage with those affected and are taking a multi-agency approach, working closely with key partners to explore every available avenue of support.”

She added that in some cases, individuals already have housing but choose to spend time in parks.

The council is taking legal advice and continuing to work closely with partners.

“We want to reassure residents that public safety is paramount, and our professional officers are attending daily to provide support both to local residents and those still camping, pointing them towards third-party and charity organisations who can assist with their welfare,” said Coun Moran.

Joint-agency meetings are planned this week and on June 23 to coordinate support and enforcement.