A family has paid a tribute to a 23-year-old father-to-be, who died in a crash.

Callum Fardell, from Grantham, died following a crash on January 10 on the A17 at Leadenham.

In a statement released by Lincolnshire Police today, his family said: “Callum was a funny, generous, and popular young man who had a passion for life and family.

Callum Fardell

“He had a huge heart and made friends wherever he went. He wasn’t always the best-behaved mind you; while he might have been a model pupil at primary school, that all changed at secondary school when he discovered he could make people laugh – and the rest is history.

“Callum became hugely popular at school and while his test scores might not have topped the class charts, he had no shortage of fun along the way.”

After leaving school, Callum joined Harlaxton Engineering.

“It was there that he got in with a good team from Mansfield, lads who really took Callum under their wings, they really looked after him and taught him the skills of the job,” the statement continued.

Callum would often talk about what a good bunch they were and how much he loved them.

“He balanced his work life with his passion for sport, notably boxing, and when he would visit the family run boxing club, he would undertake weight training when he had the chance.

“Callum always wanted to help people and even used his time to support local charity efforts and raise funds for good causes that make a real difference to people year in, year out.

“Callum loved a good holiday too and even though he was only 23 years old when he died, he’d already packed an awful lot of life into so few years.

“He was always happy, always polite, and so popular - we didn’t realise how popular until his passing.”

His family said it was a “particularly cruel” time for Callum to die as he was expecting a baby with his partner.

“He had his whole life ahead of him and while losing Callum would have devastated us at any time – it feels particularly cruel given what he’s set to miss out on in the coming months,” the statement said.

“Callum was preparing to move into a house with his girlfriend, who he deeply loved but will now never get the chance to make it a home.

“He was due to become a father, with his baby expected to arrive in July. He excitedly told his grandfather he was going to have a child, but he will never get the chance to be the dad he wanted to be.

Callum was excited to attend his sister’s wedding later this year, but will never get the chance to see her wed.

“The family are devastated and many of us can’t stop crying. We feel numb.

“It doesn’t feel fair or right. We are going to miss him so much.

“He would never leave the house without giving us both a hug before he left.

“Callum was such a loving person and we’ve been inundated with flowers and cards galore. “The outpouring of love has been truly indescribable, and he will leave a massive hole in our hearts.

“He was a Grantham lad born and bred and the community will miss him dearly.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out.

“We will never forget Callum or stop loving him and can only thank him for the joy he brought to our lives.”

Another man, aged 68, also died in the accident, which resulted in the road being closed for three days.