A campaign to block a gas manufacturing plant on the border of Lincolnshire has passed the 1,000-signature milestone.

Ironstone Energy plans to build an anaerobic digestion plant between Gunby and Sewstern, producing enough biogas to heat a town the size of Grantham.

But the Block Ironstone Energy Action Group has formed to raise concerns about potential environmental and quality-of-life impacts, including anticipated increases in heavy goods vehicle (HGV) traffic and the size and height of proposed structures.

Protesters at a recent event. | Image: Toby Roberts

The group’s petition now has more than 1,000 signatures and is rising.

Campaigner Janine Liladhar said: “Our campaign to block the large-scale industrial biogas plant proposed for open countryside between Gunby and Sewstern has been running for less than three months.

“These signatures reflect the strength of feeling against the plant, not least because of the noise and light pollution its operations and attendant diesel-fuelled vehicles would bring.”

The proposed location for the plant. Photo: Ironstone Energy

The campaigners are due to hold a live music event today (Saturday) featuring Irish Folk band Kelk and blues band Trigger’s Broom.

The event charged £5 per adult, £2.50 for concessions, with profits fed back into the campaign’s coffers.

Opponents fear a massive increase in traffic and impact on farmland and countryside views.

They have previously hit out at what they say is a lack of consultation.

The developer, however, says the facility will produce energy from local crops, create jobs, and improve the quality of local farmland.

The company says it's held public consultations and sent letters to local residents.

Ironstone Energy said an access route would be built from the B676 to avoid HGV traffic through villages such as Gunby or Sewstern and said during normal operations, HGV traffic on the B676 will increase by up to 2%, with an additional increase of up to 4% during harvest.

The company has highlighted a £40k a year community fund and measures to screen the site and minimize pollution.