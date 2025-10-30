Campaigners are celebrating after a parish poll saw a huge turnout supporting opposition to major developments in Barrowby.

Electors were asked: “Should Barrowby Parish Council oppose the building development off Grange Paddock and all other major developments within Barrowby Parish?”

The results were 807 votes for yes and 19 for no, with two ballots rejected. With 828 papers counted from an electorate of 2,036, turnout reached 40.67%.

Campaigners out and about spreading leaflets, posters and banners in the community. Photo: Lyndsay Sadler/Barrowby Action Group Facebook

The figure is well above the East Midlands local average of 28.8% in 2024 for local authority elections, according to government data site LG Inform.

The vote held at the Reading Rooms, in Grantham, on Wednesday last week (October 22), follows a September parish meeting attended by more than 200 residents.

Barrowby Action Group was launched to oppose several large-scale developments in the parish.

One of the posters being delivered to parish residents. Image: Supplied

Lyndsey Sadler, of Barrowby Action Group, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the result — a 97.5% ‘yes’ vote on a 41% turnout sends an incredibly strong signal to SKDC.

“Our community has worked tirelessly on this, with banners across the village, leaflet drops to 1,300 homes, and a brilliant team of ‘street champions’.

“It’s been a real team effort — and we’ve even managed to keep our sense of humour along the way, including tracking down a ‘stolen’ banner that somehow ended up in Nottingham!

Hundreds recently turned out to a meeting with Barrowby Parish Council. Photo: Lyndsay Sadler/Barrowby Action Group Facebook

“More importantly, this campaign has really pulled the village together around an issue that affects us all.”

She added that the campaign had strengthened community spirit and addressed concerns from newer developments about unfinished estates and broken promises.

Lyndsey said the group would challenge developers’ environmental claims, seek the re-siting of a protected tree, and work with Harlaxton Manor. They will also join the parish council and district councillor for the area Robert Leadenham (Con) on a subcommittee to coordinate responses across neighbouring villages.

While advisory, the result gives the council a clear mandate to oppose speculative developments and a strong local stand against large-scale building.

“For too long Barrowby has been seen as something of a soft target for large-scale development, but this vote shows just how strongly residents feel. It’s a clear message that enough is enough,” said Lyndsey.

The parish council has previously said the poll would provide “valuable evidence” of local opinion to inform responses to South Kesteven District Council and, if needed, at appeal stages.

“Barrowby Parish Council recognises the high level of public concern about recent speculative development proposals in the parish,” said parish clerk Claire Vink.

While advisory rather than binding, it gave residents a formal opportunity to express their views and supported the council’s work on a neighbourhood plan.