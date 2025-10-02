Campaigners have vowed to keep fighting after a council abandoned its appeal defence for refusing an anaerobic digestion facility.

South Kesteven District Council announced on Thursday that it would not contest an appeal against its earlier refusal of the facility on farmland near Sewstern, Gunby, leaving residents to prepare for the upcoming public inquiry.

The facility, proposed for 7.1 hectares of farmland off Sewstern Road, would convert about 130,000 tonnes of purpose-grown crops into biomethane annually, potentially supplying gas to approximately 130,000 homes.

Campaigners have vowed to keep fighting the plans for the anaerobic digestion facility. | Image: Toby Roberts

Block Action Group, which has has led opposition with more than 1,200 signatures on a petition, criticised the decision

Dr Janine Liladhar, on behalf of Block, described the council’s withdrawal as “inexcusable” and pledged to continue challenging the development.

She described the process so far as a “roller coaster ride”.

Campaigners were celebrating in January after SKDC's planning committee refused the plans for an AD plant, but were shocked that the council has now changed its tune. Photo: James Turner

She said: “We were horrified when the planning team recommended that the application, incomplete and inaccurate as it was, should be given approval.

“But then we were so relieved that the councillors on the planning committee rejected the application. They were really clear it just wasn’t the site for such an enormous industrial plant.

“However, the council, under the guidance of the planning team, has flip-flopped now that the applicant has appealed.

Dr Janine Liladhar. Photo: James Turner

“The site is still not suitable, and the local population still opposes it. What’s changed?”

Residents have raised concerns about traffic, safety, and the project’s scale, which they say conflicts with the Local Plan for small-scale rural developments.

Campaigners believe the application was flawed and that public transport access would be unrealistic for most potential visitors.

More than 1,200 supporters maintain the site is unsuitable, citing traffic, environmental, and rural character concerns.

“Block have declared they at least will not surrender,” said Janine.

“It’s inexcusable to just give up when there are still five weeks to go before the public enquiry.”

Councillors initially rejected the plans in January over concerns about the rural character and landscape.

Coun Charmaine Morgan (Ind) said on Thursday that the committee could not contest the appeal due to inconclusive highways and transport evidence.

She explained the district lacked strong enough evidence to present at a hearing.

Coun David Bellamy (Reform UK) emphasised that the facility would constitute an industrial operation rather than a modest rural enterprise.

Gunby and Stainby parish councillor Rebecca Chatterton noted the potential impact on roads already struggling with heavy goods vehicles, particularly through Colsterworth village.

Despite the council stepping back, legal and planning processes will continue, with officers recommending conditions should the appeal be approved.

The public enquiry is scheduled to begin on December 16 in Grantham.