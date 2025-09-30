Calls for the reinstatement of full A&E services at Grantham Hospital have been renewed after reports of patients waiting up to 30 hours for treatment at Lincolnshire’s emergency departments.

Hospital bosses recently apologised after reports of patients waiting up to 30 hours at Boston and Lincoln A&Es, blaming high demand and complex cases. Watchdog Healthwatch Lincolnshire warned the situation could worsen over the winter.

Coun Charmaine Morgan, chairman of SOS Grantham Hospital and an Independent South Kesteven district councillor, warned that vulnerable patients face unacceptable risks due to the downgrading of Grantham’s emergency services.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan (inset) has renewed calls for services to return to Grantham Hospital.

She believes the reduction of services in Grantham has increased pressure on Lincoln and Boston hospitals, posing a risk to the community and highlighting the need to restore full services.

She said long journeys to other hospitals, followed by waits, have left patients in distress.

“This is completely dangerous and unfair on our community,” said Charmaine.

Grantham and District Hospital.

She argued that the decision to replace Grantham’s A&E with an urgent treatment centre (UTC) underestimated local demand.

She estimated that 700 residents would still need emergency care each year, a figure likely to grow with new housing developments.

Charmaine noted that the high number of accidents on the A1, combined with the loss of Grantham's A&E, has increased travel times and risks for patients.

Grantham Independent Councillor and hospital campaigner Charmaine Morgan.

She also pointed to a lack of transport options for patients stranded in Lincoln or Boston, especially at night.

Patients often face taxi fares of up to £80, creating a hidden "tax" for healthcare despite the NHS's principle of being free at the point of entry.

She worries some residents may avoid care due to these costs.

Boston Pilgrim Hospital and Lincoln County Hospital.

Charmaine added that removing acute care and maternity services has compounded problems.

“More than 1,000 babies are born each year in Grantham, yet mothers are forced to travel to Lincoln, Boston or potentially Nottingham or Peterborough while heavily pregnant.

“That puts both them and their babies at risk,” she said.

Charmaine was also concerned about the lack of holistic oversight and monitoring of patient outcomes after service changes, especially for those transferred out of the area or discharged into community care.

She highlighted a need for better tracking of what happens to patients after they leave Grantham.

She also raised concerns about accountability, pointing out that leadership changes at health bodies have allowed decisions to go unchallenged.

She does not believe any "heads have rolled" with regard to these issues, noting specifically a judicial review into the closure of Grantham Hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic.

NHS leaders acknowledged growing pressures but defended the county’s system.

A spokesman said: “Like many other areas of the country, we continue to see increasing numbers of people attending our urgent and emergency services in Lincolnshire.

“Over the last year, despite caring for more patients, our teams have been able to assess and treat more of them within four hours and either discharge them home or admit them onto one of our wards.”

They said that in August, 75.1% of patients were treated within four hours, compared with 73.7% the previous year.

The spokesman said the NHS was grateful to staff across the county.

They added all patients needing emergency care are triaged by clinical need, with the sickest always prioritised.

They also advised the public that if they need help and it is not a 999 emergency, they should use alternative services such as their GP, local pharmacy, or NHS 111, either online or by phone, for advice, assessment, and direction to the most appropriate care.

The NHS stressed that patients are prioritised by clinical need rather than postcode and highlighted a 2021 public consultation that confirmed Grantham’s UTC as the “most appropriate service provision.”

But campaigners remain unconvinced.

Charmaine believes full restoration of A&E and maternity services at Grantham, with increased funding, is urgent.

She is unconvinced by strategies that move patients from hospitals to community care, fearing it will be unreliable, and suggests that more hospital beds and better-structured services would be a more effective solution.

Charmaine has called for a renewed petition demanding the return of a fully resourced A&E and maternity unit in Grantham.

“We had a hospital to be proud of. Our community deserves nothing less than safe, timely, and local care,” she said.

Many residents agree with Charmaine, including those who commented in response to our previous piece.

Commenters said patients are facing long waits at Lincoln and Boston, sometimes over 30 hours, and that transport home can be costly or unavailable.

Heidi Hart said: “Not all of us can travel, and if you're taken by ambulance, they leave you to make your own way home,” while Jan Hamilton described paying £75 for a taxi after a 12-day stay.

Others criticised the downgrading of Grantham Hospital, with Yvonne Jonson calling it a “short-sighted closure of A&E departments across Lincolnshire”.

Sue Watson Chambers said: “It's disgusting, and to think how they've chipped away at Grantham Hospital to let Lincoln take over…patients have suffered ever since.”

Dawn Wesselby recalled being sent to Lincoln when Grantham was quieter, adding: “we were sent to Lincoln which was clearly struggling to cope.”

Several commenters praised staff working under extreme pressure, with Maxine Parsons saying: “The staff there are doing their absolute best and some are often at breaking point.”

Many expressed strong support for restoring full A&E and maternity services at Grantham, noting the growing population and rising demand.

Sandra Parnham: “We need Grantham hospital as it used to be in full working order…we could do with a new hospital because of the size of Grantham.”