A town centre has been embracing the festive season with a Christmas film-themed trail that has brought creativity and cheer to local streets.

Businesses across Grantham have chosen their favourite Christmas flicks to inspire window displays, giving families a fun challenge during the festive period.

The trail, organised by South Kesteven District Council, begins at the Guildhall Arts Centre Box Office and runs until Saturday, December 6.

Laura van Boven (right) and commercial artist Shelley Marsden with a hand-painted scene from a snowy animated favourite. Photo: SKDC

Participants try to identify the films depicted in each display, and those who complete the trail are rewarded with a sweet treat.

The Reading Room in the George Centre features colourful hand-painted scenes from a beloved animated film, meticulously created by commercial artist Shelley Marsden.

Owner Laura van Boven, who opened the award-winning shop less than a year ago, said: “I am keen to be involved in anything that promotes community.

Ambitions Personnel offers a handwritten-card clue to a much-loved Christmas rom-com. Photo: SKDC

“The festive vibe is to be celebrated, and it is lovely to see Grantham’s streets looking jollier.”

Ambitions Personnel on Westgate also joined the trail, showcasing scenes from a popular seasonal rom-com.

Branch Manager Meda Marcinkute said: “It’s all about bringing Christmas spirit for us and being proud to be a part of our community. We all really love our movie.”

Sweet treats and a golden-ticket twist in Colin Taylor’s Holroyd’s Traditional Sweet Shop. Photo: SKDC

Other businesses taking part in the trail are Naughty Delicious, Riverview Reptiles, Creeperhost, Cameron’s Crafts and Gambit73, all in the George Centre, Glen Esk, MD Jewellers and Westgate Gift Shop on Westgate, Melton Building Society on High Street, Holroyd’s Traditional Sweet Shop and The Boutique on Guildhall Court and Martin & Co in the Market Place.

Coun Ian Selby (Ind), chairman of South Kesteven District Council, thanked local businesses for their involvement.

“Their creativity and enthusiasm have brought so much joy to the festivities and helped spread the Christmas spirit throughout the town,” he said.

“It’s been fantastic to see your festive displays.”