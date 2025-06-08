Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager.

Lincolnshire Police say they are concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Lucas, who is missing from the Grantham area.

His given name is Dominic, but he goes by Lucas.

Lucas

A police spokesperson said: “He was last seen wearing beige sliders and black tracksuit, but did have a bag containing a change of clothes so may be in other clothing now.

“We know that the picture quality is not great, but it is the best we have at this stage.

“He could be in the Grantham area, but may attempt to reach Blackpool or Lancashire.”

Lincolnshire Police are concerned about the 15-year-old

Police added he was last seen in the Woolsthorpe by Belvoir area two days ago, and may also have been seen at Grantham train station.

Lucas is white with a slim build, 5ft 5 inches tall, with brown eyes, and a shaved head.

He does not have a phone or money on him that we are aware of, so we are asking that if members of the public are approached by him asking for assistance with money or transport, that they get in touch.

Call 101 quoting reference number 118729.

Always call 999 in an emergency.