Police are appealing for help to find a woman who is wanted for recall to prison.

Officers are hoping to locate Terrie Diment, 37, who is from the Grantham area.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers have been actively looking for Diment since the recall order was issued, and we are now asking for anyone who might have information about her whereabouts to get in touch.

“She has recent addresses in the East Liberty area of Lincoln and the Cambridge Street area of Grantham, and is believed to be in either the Lincoln or Grantham areas.

“We would remind people that it is an offence to assist a suspected offender with the intention of preventing their arrest.”

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 176 of December 7, 2023.