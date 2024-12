Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man who could be in the Grantham area.

Officers have issued a picture of Daniel Brown in a bid to get help from the public in tracking him down.

The 45-year-old is wanted on recall to prison.

Wanted: Daniel Brown

A force spokesman said: “If you have seen him or know where he may be, please call 101 or email Justine.hughes@lincs.police.uk.”