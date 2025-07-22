Home   Grantham   News   Article

Police concerned for welfare of missing Grantham woman

By Andrew Brookes
Published: 19:47, 22 July 2025

Police have issued an appeal for help to find a woman who is reported missing from Grantham.

Officers say they are concerned for the welfare of 48-year-old Malgortzata. She was reported missing earlier today (July 22).

Malgortzata is missing from Grantham. Photo: Lincs Police
A police spokesman said: “Malgortzata is described as having a slim build, she has shoulder-length blonde hair and wears glasses.

“She is believed to have a black backpack with her, and may be wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and white trainers.”

If you have seen her, or if you know where she may be, you can get in touch with police by calling 101 or emailing force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 235 of July 22.

