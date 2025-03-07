Canal society members are planning for an action-packed year ahead.

Working parties in the Grantham Canal Society have been busy meeting up weekly, as they always do, with specific tasks to keep the canal tidy.

There have also been plans and talks for a busy year ahead for volunteers.

The Monday work team clearing at Vincent's Bridge.

Michelle Storer, of the society, said: “We have been quiet recently, not because we have not been busy, just the opposite and we have high hopes for a productive year ahead.

“Our Monday work party - which is building in numbers - nine volunteers headed up towards the Grantham end of the canal at Vincent’s Bridge, clearing some self-set trees and other vegetation in preparation for some tree removal in the next week or two.

The Friday work team busy at work.

“Eight hardy volunteers from our Friday work party were a bit closer to home, keeping busy at Woolsthorpe and local surroundings, including building a new shelter to house the stop planks at the depot, managing and maintaining our storage area, preparing for maintenance works at lock 13.

“The Friday team takes responsibility for managing our brand new log business too.”

The society also has a Saturday work team, who carry out clean up and clearing tasks along the canal.

The Saturday team clearing up lock 11

The Grantham Canal Society is preparing for a busy year ahead

Michelle added: “Recent work has included clearing vegetation, creating safe steps to access the canal bed at lock 11 (Cropwell Top Lock) in the dry section near Cropwell Bishop.

“The team of 13 volunteers did a fabulous job and the surrounding area and lock 11 are all clean and tidy.”

The society has also started selling logs that have been collected from the canal and towpaths.

Michelle said: “We chop them, dry them, store them and bag them.

“It’s complicated stuff, but we now have a good stock of ready to burn logs for sale.”

The logs are sold in a small bag for £8 or builders bags for £70. Anyone who would like to purchase logs can email wood@granthamcanal.org.

At the end of 2024, the society was also able to purchase new boats, thanks to funding from South Kesteven District Council’s prosperity fund.

The new Tug boat.

Michelle added: “We purchased our Jack Leg Boat complete with an excavator.

“We also received a grant from The Postcode Lottery that enabled us to add a Tug and Pan boat to our fleet.

“We now have all the equipment we need for a busy year removing silt from the canal between Woolsthorpe and Grantham.

“This will improve the quality of water for fish and wildlife and enable our trip boat - the Three Shires - to sail happily up on our beautiful canal carrying visitors to raise funds.”

Anyone who would like to book a ride on the trip boat can contact bookings@granthamcanal.org.

If anyone would also like to volunteer with the society can email volunteer@granthamcanal.org.