A cancer support group has had another busy month.

In August, members of the Grantham Community Cancer Support group took part in glowrobix, hosted by Sally-Anne Cressey, at Choices Gym, as well as a big picnic at Belton House.

The group also received a generous donation from one of its members.

Fun was had at glowrobix!

Clare Roberts, who runs the group, said: “I really enjoy hosting these events and seeing how supportive the members are with each other.

“We have become a little family and it is truly humbling to see.”

In September, Lynda Parish will be teaching reflexology to the group. They will also take part in a stretch and tone seated exercise session at Choices Gym, as well as pottery painting at Starnhill Studio in Bingham in October.

In November, there will also be another cinema event to watch Mamma Mia.

Members enjoyed a picnic at Belton House in August.

Anyone who is on a cancer journey or is supporting someone with cancer and is looking for support, email granthamcommunitycsg@gmail.com.

The group meets monthly on Wednesdays at The Fox and Hounds in Old Somerby.