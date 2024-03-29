A cancer support group has held its first meeting since it said it was changing.

The Grantham Community Cancer Support Group met at its new home The Fox and Hounds, in Old Somerby, on Wednesday (March 27).

This was the first meeting held since the group changed its name from the Grantham Chemosabes.

Members of the Grantham Community Cancer Support Group at its first meeting on Wednesday, March 27.

Organiser Clare Roberts said: “It was great to catch up with old members and welcome new members of the group.”

The group has some upcoming events including a nordic walk on April 14 and sound bath on May 19.

On April 27, the group will be celebrating founder Julie Harrod’s birthday with a cinema event.

Clare said: “You don't have to be a member of the group and there is no expectation to join, we simply invite everyone to join us for the Greatest Showman sing along at £5 a ticket.”

Julie, who passed away last year, founded the group several years ago.

The next meeting at the Fox and Hounds will be held on April 24.

Anyone who is interested in joining the group or attending the event can email granthamcommunitycsg@gmail.com.