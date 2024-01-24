A cancer survivor is organising a charity darts event to thank the healthcare professionals who played a crucial role in her recovery.

Kelly Eaton, who is in remission from B Cell Lymphoma, is organising the charity darts fundraiser at The Three Gables in Grantham on Saturday, February 3, to raise money for the Emerald Chemotherapy Suite.

After successful treatment at Boston and Grantham hospitals, Kelly, now in remission, is eager to give back to the supporting medical teams and volunteers.

Kelly (centre) with Three Gables landlords Yvonne Yates and Paul Humphries. | Image: Supplied

Kelly, 46, and from Grantham, discovered she had B Cell Lymphoma in August last year after experiencing persistent health issues for almost a year.

She began treatment, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy in September.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox - sign up to The Briefing here

Describing her emotions, she said: “It was absolutely terrible; it’s quite emotional, and I struggle to put it into words.

“It affects different people in different ways, but the chemotherapy just isn’t very nice at all, but it's there and it works, so you’ve just got to go with it.”

She emphasised the swift response to treatment at the Emerald Chemotherapy Suite

“The staff were absolutely amazing; I can’t thank my consultant enough. He was so organised, and the team of medical staff all know what they’re doing. They do it day in and day out with a lot of compassion and a lot of empathy.”

After a full cycle of treatment, Kelly was told she had shown a complete response. She had her last immunotherapy session on December 20, just before Christmas.

“I was so pleased; it took a while to sink in because obviously one minute you have cancer, and then the next you’re told it’s all gone… it’s a bit of a whirlwind really because it was quite quick from when treatment started.”

Kelly, who lives with her partner and has two children aged 22 and 20, stressed the importance of early diagnosis, urging appointments with doctors, dentists, and optometrists to catch warning signs.

“It can be quite difficult with things like accessing your GP, but it’s about going with your gut instinct if you think something is not quite right because the health professionals are there to support you.”

The event, starting at 1 pm, features a blind doubles dart competition, welcoming participants of all skill levels.

With a £5 entry fee, participants can join the competition with partners drawn on the day, fostering an inclusive and fun atmosphere.

A raffle with exciting prizes will also take place, further adding to the fundraising efforts.

Kelly has played darts since she was 19 and for the last six years has played in the Friday night darts team and a Tuesday night ladies team.

Her vision is to enhance the hospital experience by funding a pleasant garden within the chemotherapy suite.

In early stages, she envisions a colourful space where patients find solace during treatment.

The community has rallied behind Eaton's cause, and Kelly thanked the companies who have donated so far, including MM Dixon Groundworks, The China Inn, Watkins, Bloomsbury Bakery, Gerard’s, Jump Revolution, Choices (formerly Oceans), Fantasy Island, Butlins & Nans Nice Cakes.

Organisers are, however, still seeking a couple of hamper baskets and other donations..

To assist contact Kelly at 07957 124472.