The candidates bidding to win a town council seat in an upcoming by-election have now been revealed.

A new councillor is needed on Grantham Town Council for the Springfield ward after Councillor Kev Doughty resigned in July due to ill health.

The seat will be contested by the following three contenders on Thursday, September 19.

• Paddy Perry, Independent member of Grantham Together

• Jonathan Wacey, Labour

• Mary Whittington, Conservative

Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind), leader of Grantham Town Council, criticised calls for an election earlier this month, arguing it could cut the council’s £46,000 budget by 10%.

He said: “Calling an election will eliminate a lot of those people from applying because they won’t be able to afford to do leaflets or go canvassing, etc.”

Labour councillor Rob Shorrock, whose party pushed for the election, however, has defended their move saying that upholding democracy through an election was more important than the cost.

Grantham Town Council was first elected in May, 50 years after the town had one.

The nominated polling stations for the election are: Huntingtower Primary Academy in Huntingtower Road and Bethesda Evangelical Church in Kitty Briggs Lane.

Voters must bring photo ID to the polling stations if they wish to vote.