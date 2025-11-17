Candidates for two district by-elections and a parish council election have been announced.

The vote will be held on December 11 for the Belmont and Aveland wards in South Kesteven District following the resignations of Grantham Independent councillor Phil Gadd and Conservative councillor Richard Dixon-Warren.

Both councillors stepped down at the end of October. Coun Dixon-Warren said he wanted to spend more time with his family and on community work, while Phil Gadd did not respond to requests for comment.

By-election candidates represent five parties across two wards. Photo: Stock

Residents have until midnight on Tuesday, November 25, to register to vote. The deadline to register by post is 5pm on Wednesday, November 26, while the deadline to vote by proxy is Wednesday, December 3.

Those nominated for the by-elections are:

Aveland Ward

- Kyle Abel (Reform UK)

- David Burling (Labour)

- Brynley Heaven (Green)

- Tony Vaughan (Conservative)

Belmont Ward

- Peter Gibbons (Independent)

- Sean Hothersall (Green)

- Ritchard Litchfield (Reform UK)

- Susan Nash (Labour)

- Adam Stokes (Conservative)

A parish council election was planned for Pointon and Sempringham Parish Council, which had one vacancy.

However, only one nomination was received, meaning Ian Mansell (no party description given) was elected unopposed and no vote will be held.