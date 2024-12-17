Home   Grantham   News   Article

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews called to house fire in Grantham caused by unattended tealight candle

By Katie Green
Published: 09:09, 17 December 2024

A house has been severely damaged in a fire.

Seven fire crews, including from Grantham, Stamford, Corby Glen, Nottingham and Lincoln South, were called to Sturrock Court, Grantham, just after 7.30pm last night (Monday, December 16).

The house was severely damaged by fire and smoke.

A tealight was left unattended in the bathroom. Photo: RSM Photography
Several fire crews were called to the fire. Photo: RSM Photography
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said the fire was an accident, caused by a tealight candle left in the bathroom unattended.

