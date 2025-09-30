Lincolnshire Police investigate cannabis grow found at Grantham High Street property
Enquiries are ongoing into a cannabis grow discovered at a high street property, police have confirmed.
Lincolnshire Police officers carried out a warrant at 11 High Street, Grantham, on August 7.
They discovered a cannabis grow, which has since been dismantled, with enquiries ongoing, police told LincsOnline today after receiving a photo of the site.
No arrests have been made so far.
A witness noticed that locks and windows had been drilled and smashed on the street-side entrance; however, police said the damage was not connected to the activity that took place last month.
Anyone with information that might help police should contact the 111 non-emergency number, quoting incident 122 of August 7.