Lincolnshire Police investigate cannabis grow found at Grantham High Street property

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 12:04, 30 September 2025

Enquiries are ongoing into a cannabis grow discovered at a high street property, police have confirmed.

Lincolnshire Police officers carried out a warrant at 11 High Street, Grantham, on August 7.

They discovered a cannabis grow, which has since been dismantled, with enquiries ongoing, police told LincsOnline today after receiving a photo of the site.

The cannabis grow has been dismantled with enquiries still ongoing. Photo: RSM Photography
No arrests have been made so far.

A witness noticed that locks and windows had been drilled and smashed on the street-side entrance; however, police said the damage was not connected to the activity that took place last month.

Anyone with information that might help police should contact the 111 non-emergency number, quoting incident 122 of August 7.

