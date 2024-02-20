Home   Grantham   News   Article

Police arrest 60-year-old in Colsterworth cannabis raid

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 14:40, 20 February 2024

Police have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

The force said today (Tuesday) that it had carried out a search of a property in Colsterworth following intelligence from the local community.

During the search, officers found cannabis being grown in a garage.

| Image: Lincolnshire Police
| Image: Lincolnshire Police

Evidence of tampering with the electricity meter prompted immediate action by Western Power to secure the premises.

The arrested individual has been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

Grantham Police urge anyone with information to come forward by contacting 101 or emailing grantham@lincs.police.uk.

