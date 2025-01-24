Amateur and professional photographers will get the opportunity to showcase their skills in a new competition.

The Beauty of Belton Estate competition gives photographers the chance to capture the beauty of Belton, near Grantham, in a new competition.

Some of the winning photos will then be showcased in an exhibition later this year.

View of the house through the wintery parkland at Belton Estate, Lincolnshire. Photo: National Trust

Charlotte Beaver, visitor operations and experience manager at Belton estate, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of an exciting international photography exhibition, as it tours to Belton in 2025.

“We are delighted to be hosting the exhibition, and we look forward to seeing the images of Belton.”

Photographers are invited to capture the gardens, which are the backdrop to the 17th century Belton House.

Belton estate gardens. Photo: National Trust

The photos must include green elements, such as plants, wildlife and nature. They can be taken from any year or on any device.

Photographers can enter up to eight images and must enter them before Monday, February 24.

Anyone who would like to enter can go to https://igpoty.com/competitions/the-beauty-of-belton-estate-competition-18/.

