A town car boot has stopped running.

The Grantham Car Boot sale, which was held every Sunday in the Railway Station car park, will no longer be held as it is claimed it is not making enough money.

NCP, which oversees the car park, has told organisers that the event is “no longer viable”, an organiser, who asked not to be named, claims.

Grantham's Railway Station car park, where the car boot was ran every Sunday. Photo: Google Maps

The organiser added: “It wasn’t making enough money and that is why it has come to this.

“Everyone went to Allington and nobody was regular here anymore.

“I liked attracting customers and I tried to build it back up.

“It seems a shame it has to shut down.”

South Kesteven District Councillor Tim Harrison (Ind – Grantham St Wulfram’s) has said it is a “massive loss for the town”.

He added: “I know many people for whom it was an event and a good trip out.

“Getting people together fresh air and reusing items, what was not to like?”

Coun Harrison is inquiring as to whether the car boot will be able to be held somewhere else in Grantham.

NCP has been approached for further comments.

