Classic car owners in Lincolnshire are invited to celebrate National Drive Your Classic Car Day.

The MG Car Club (Lincolnshire Centre) will host a drive-in gathering at Woodland Waters, Ancaster, near Grantham, on Sunday, April 27, where enthusiasts can meet and enjoy activities.

The event will feature a Pride of Ownership Competition for MG and non-MG cars, with prizes for winners.

Some of the cars at the 2024 event. Photo: Supplied

David Stonehouse, competition secretary, said: “We encourage all classic car owners to attend.

“They will be most welcome and can participate in a Pride of Ownership Competition for MGs and non-MG cars, with the winners receiving a prize.

“There will also be a walking treasure hunt around Woodland Waters, so there is plenty for everyone to enjoy.”

Woodland Waters will offer light refreshments and Sunday lunches at its restaurant and bar, Woody's, providing a relaxing spot for participants to socialise and unwind after the event.

Meet-ups will be held at locations across Lincolnshire, where drivers can gather before heading to Ancaster in a convoy.

For more details, visit www.mgcclincolnshire.co.uk or www.woodysbar.co.uk.

Entry forms are available via the MG Car Club's website or from David Stonehouse by email on davidstonehouse1@btinternet.com.