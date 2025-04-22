Classic car enthusiasts gear up for a fun-filled day at Woodland Waters in Ancaster
Classic car owners in Lincolnshire are invited to celebrate National Drive Your Classic Car Day.
The MG Car Club (Lincolnshire Centre) will host a drive-in gathering at Woodland Waters, Ancaster, near Grantham, on Sunday, April 27, where enthusiasts can meet and enjoy activities.
The event will feature a Pride of Ownership Competition for MG and non-MG cars, with prizes for winners.
David Stonehouse, competition secretary, said: “We encourage all classic car owners to attend.
“They will be most welcome and can participate in a Pride of Ownership Competition for MGs and non-MG cars, with the winners receiving a prize.
“There will also be a walking treasure hunt around Woodland Waters, so there is plenty for everyone to enjoy.”
Woodland Waters will offer light refreshments and Sunday lunches at its restaurant and bar, Woody's, providing a relaxing spot for participants to socialise and unwind after the event.
Meet-ups will be held at locations across Lincolnshire, where drivers can gather before heading to Ancaster in a convoy.
For more details, visit www.mgcclincolnshire.co.uk or www.woodysbar.co.uk.
Entry forms are available via the MG Car Club's website or from David Stonehouse by email on davidstonehouse1@btinternet.com.