Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Car crashes into former Playhouse pub in Grantham

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:11, 27 February 2025

A former pub has been damaged after a car crashed into it.

A car crashed into the former Playhouse pub in Watergate, Grantham, at around 7.30pm last night (Wednesday, February 26).

There was some damage to the wall and a road sign. The driver of the car also suffered an injury and was taken to hospital to be treated.

The former Playhouse pub in Grantham and a road sign have been damaged. Photo: RSM Photography
The former Playhouse pub in Grantham and a road sign have been damaged. Photo: RSM Photography
The former Playhouse pub in Grantham and a road sign have been damaged. Photo: RSM Photography
The former Playhouse pub in Grantham and a road sign have been damaged. Photo: RSM Photography

Lincolnshire Police officers attended the scene to manage traffic and clear up the scene.

In September, planning officers granted permission for the former pub to be turned into two shops and 12 flats.

Crime Grantham Lincs Homepage Traffic and Travel Transport Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE