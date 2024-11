Firefighters attended a car blaze that caused ‘severe damage’.

A crew from Grantham Fire Station was called to Barkston Heath at 10.48am today (Saturday, November 16).

“Grantham Fire Station attended a vehicle fire on High Dike in Barkston Heath,” a Lincolnshire Fire & rescue statement said.

“Severe fire damage (was caused) to the engine compartment of a car.

“Crews used one hose reel to extinguish.”