A vehicle fire has caused delays on the A1 northbound this morning (Monday).

According to AA Traffic News, delays between the A151 and the A607 near Little Ponton are affecting drivers as crews dealt with the fire.

National Highways said the incident was still active as of 10am, with normal conditions expected to return between 10.30am and 10.45am.

Queues build on A1 northbound as crews deal with car blaze. Photo RSM Photography

Delays expected as traffic builds following vehicle fire near Ponton. Photo: RSM Photography

One eyewitness reported a single car had burned out in lane one, just before Little Ponton with lane two open for vehicles.