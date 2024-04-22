A car has been severely damaged in a fire in a town centre.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to a Microcar M-Go on fire in North Street, Grantham, just before 11am this morning (Monday, April 22).

The car has been severely damaged, as well as 12sqm of road surface and an illuminated traffic bollard.

The fire was the result of fuel leaking onto a hot exhaust.

The car on fire. Photo: Jerry Tilley

Flames were captured by Kev Doughty on video and the Asda roundabout near North Street was said to be gridlocked on social media while firefighters dealt with the incident.

Smoke has been spotted in Grantham town centre. Photo: Tim Harrison

Smoke was also spotted from other parts of the town centre.

One Grantham fire crew used two hose reels and other extinguishing equipment to stop the fire.

The crew have since left the scene.