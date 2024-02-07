Residents and commuters will need to adjust their parking plans as essential maintenance work is scheduled to close the upper levels of a car park next week.

Welham Street car park in Grantham, operated by South Kesteven District Council, will see levels three, four, five and six inaccessible from Sunday, February 11, for approximately 12 weeks.

The closure is necessary for repairs to the car park surface and maintenance of some drains.

Welham Street Car Park. Photo: Google Streetview

Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind), responsible for car parks, expressed regret for any inconvenience caused.

He said: “We apologise for any disruption this partial closure may cause as we carry out planned improvement work as part of our general works programme around the district."

“Although we aim to minimise disruption, we have opted to close the upper levels of our car park in the interest of public safety while essential maintenance is undertaken.”

He noted that levels one and two of the car park will remain open for parking, with alternative options available for overflow parking.

Motorists unable to secure spaces in levels one and two can use nearby SKDC car parks, including Wharf Road multi-storey, Guildhall Street, Watergate, and Conduit Lane.

Season ticket holders have been directly informed and can use any SKDC-operated pay and display car park during this period, but they must ensure their season tickets are prominently displayed.