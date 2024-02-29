A town car retailer is rebranding.

Evans Halshaw first MG car dealership will replace its existing Ford site in Spittlegate Level, in Grantham, tomorrow (Friday, March 1).

The MG site will be the first franchise within Evans Halshaw, after it was taken over by Lithia UK last month.

The existing Evans Halshaw Ford site in Grantham will be rebranded as a MG site. Photo: Google Maps

Alex Kohn, head of business for MG Grantham, said: “We are delighted to bring MG to the Evans Halshaw roster.

“With exciting new models launching in 2024 and an ambition to become the tenth largest brand by volume in the UK this year, it’s a great time to partner with MG.”

The store will remain as an Evans Halshaw Ford authorised repair site.