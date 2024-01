Firefighters attended to a car fire last night (Tuesday, January 9).

Crews from Sleaford attended to the incident at 7.22pm on Ermine Street, Ancaster.

There was severe fire damage to one car.

The fire was a result of a mechanical fault in a brake line.

The blaze was extinguished using two hose reels.