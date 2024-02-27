“Plans for a new caravan and glamping site near Belvoir Castle have been revealed.

The Caravan and Motorhome Club has submitted a planning application to South Kesteven District Council for a new site in Sedgebrook Road, Grantham.

The development plans include 140 touring caravan and motorhome pitches, 10 camping pitches, and a glamping village featuring 15 units, including one fully accessible unit.

The plan for the sites' layout. | Image: Caravan and Motorhome Club

The proposed site aims to cater to increasing demand, offering facilities for visitors of all ages and abilities.

The club says its nearest alternative site is 34 miles to the south and that there is a gap in its network.

“With almost half of our 385,000 household members living within 100 miles of Belvoir, it will be a very popular location and perfectly located for short and long breaks. More than 16% of its membership lives within 50 miles,” said a supporting statement.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The latest report by the UK Caravan and Camping Alliance shows that UK holiday parks and campsites generate £12.2billion in visitor spending each year and play a vital role in supporting local economies across the nation.

“Visitors to UK holiday parks and campsites stay 82% longer and spend 12% more than the national tourism average.

“Holiday parks and campsites also have strong ties to the local communities in which they are based, whether that’s through employment, supporting local marketing or fundraising initiatives.”

One of the Caravan and Motorhome Club's other sites. | Image: Caravan and Motorhome Club

Amenities include a reception, accessible toilet block, dog area, and recreation field with a play area.

Innovative pitch types aim to provide comfort and convenience, including all-weather and accessible options.

Premium pitches with extra space and privacy features have also been introduced to cater to families seeking a more exclusive experience.

How some of the luxury pods could look. | Image: Caravan and Motorhome Club

The proposed development incorporates green technologies, such as solar panels and air source heat pumps, to ensure sustainability and minimise environmental impact.

Measures will be taken to enhance accessibility, including dedicated facilities for wheelchair users and staff training.

The site is projected to generate £3.88 million annually in local spending.

It would create six full-time and two part-time positions

An example of one of the luxury retreat lodges. | Image: Caravan and Motorhome Club

The club's commitment to minimal on-site commercialism encourages visitors to support local businesses and amenities.

The proposal emphasises environmental sensitivity and community integration, with careful consideration given to site layout and landscaping to preserve the surrounding countryside's character.

One of the Caravan and Motorhome Club's other sites. | Image: Caravan and Motorhome Club

"The Caravan and Motorhome Club has an outstanding record in terms of its environmentally sensitive approach to development,” said documents.

"The CAMC fully recognises the diversity of cultural, religious and individual abilities of its members and employees and is active in ensuring that any potential sources of discrimination are addressed,” it added.

As part of the plans, the current Dirty Duck public house car park would be permanently closed to make way for fresh road access and 186 new vehicle parking spaces.

The site will operate all-year and be manned by a fully trained warden couple residing within all-weather, all-year accommodation.

The current president of the club is Thomas Edward Coke, the 8th Earl of Leicester.