The applicants behind plans for a new caravan site will answer questions from concerned residents during a meeting.

Residents have shared their frustrations with LincsOnline over the proposed plans for the site in Sedgebrook Road, Grantham, which they say is going to have a “huge impact on the village”.

Applicants Caravan and Motorhome Club will be holding a question and answer meeting tomorrow (Thursday, March 14) at St James’s Church in Woolsthorpe by Belvoir at 6pm.

The plan for the sites' layout. | Image: Caravan and Motorhome Club

Residents also believe they have not been given enough time to share their objections.

One villager said: “The whole thing is ridiculous. There is a lot going on in the village already and no one has taken into account the people living in the village.

“We are running out of time.”

One of the Caravan and Motorhome Club's other sites. | Image: Caravan and Motorhome Club

Those with objections are given the statutory three week period to raise any, however the Caravan and Motorhome Club has extended this, giving residents a chance to share their views by Monday, March 25.

The plans include 140 touring caravan and motorhome pitches, 10 camping pitches, and a glamping village featuring 15 units, including one fully accessible unit.

The club believes the site will clear increasing demand.

A spokesperson said: “The Caravan and Motorhome Club confirms it has submitted a planning application to develop a Club Campsite near Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, five miles west of the centre of Grantham.

“The latest report by the UK Caravan and Camping Alliance shows that UK holiday parks and campsites generate £12.2billion in visitor spending each year and play a vital role in supporting local economies across the nation.

“Visitors to UK holiday parks and campsites stay 82% longer and spend 12% more than the national tourism average.

“Holiday parks and campsites also have strong ties to the local communities in which they are based, whether that’s through employment, supporting local marketing or fundraising initiatives.”