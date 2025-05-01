A caravan and motorhome company has opened a new 12-bay workshop.

It is the first stage of a development programme laid out by Grantham’s to increase its capacity for servicing and repairs.

The company is led by directors Bob Evans, Rebecca Greenacre and husband-and-wife team Paul and Lisa Connolly.

The Grantham's team.

Their new Grantham-based workshop will also serve as a training centre for future technicians under the National Caravan Council.

Paul said: "This expansion represents a major step forward for us. It’s about more than just increasing our capacity - it’s about investing in the future of the leisure industry and our community.

“We’re proud to be creating new jobs locally while continuing to raise the standard of service for our customers. This is just the first phase of what’s to come and we’re excited about the journey ahead."

The opening.

Future plans include the construction of an indoor awning display area, a new reception and sales office, and a cafe.

The director of Coachman Caravans, Elliot Hibbs, cut a ribbon at the opening.