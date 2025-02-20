A care home could be extended to keep up with the demand for its services.

Plans have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council to add an extra five rooms to Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home in Harrowby Lane, Grantham.

The extension is needed due to a growing demand for its care services, said the owners.

Harrowby Lodge Care Home in Harrowby Lane, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Director of Harrowby Lodge Chelian Sirijeyanantham said: “Our care home has built a strong reputation within the local community for providing exceptional care, and we take great pride in the trust that residents and their families place in us.

“Due to the quality of our services, we consistently have a waiting list, which reflects the demand for the level of care we offer.

“By adding these additional bedrooms, we aim to accommodate more residents in need while continuing to deliver outstanding care and support.

The extension plans layout. Photo: SKDC

“The additional beds provide more families with access to high quality care for their elderly loved ones, particularly those requiring specialised support such as complex nursing care, dementia and Alzheimer’s care.

“This helps alleviate pressure on local healthcare services by ensuring that vulnerable individuals receive the care they need in a homely setting.

“The expansion also creates jobs contributing to the local economy.

“Furthermore, it strengthens community ties by ensuring that residents can remain close to their families, maintaining social connections and emotional wellbeing.

“Furthermore, the local authority has expressed positive feedback regarding our services, recognising the vital role we play in supporting the community.

“This expansion will allow us to enhance our offerings and ensure that more individuals receive the care they deserve.”

Harrowby Lodge opened in 1987. It currently has 30 bedrooms, and provides residential, nursing, palliative and respite care.